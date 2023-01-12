‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

The co-creator and star of the popular Adult Swim comedy “Rick and Morty” was charged with felony domestic violence in connection to an incident stemming from 2020.

Justin Roiland, 42, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing on a complaint of domestic violence from an incident that allegedly occurred in January 2020. Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, NBC reported.

In October 2020, Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges, but the case has continued to be litigated with more than a dozen court hearings, including pre-trial hearings. In that same month, a protective order was filed stating that Roiland was not to “harass, threaten or surveil” the individual identified only as “Jane Doe,” the outlet reported. Roiland was also ordered to turn in any firearms he owned and had in his possession.

Further details of the case are being withheld from the public under a protective order, including the affidavit for Roiland's arrest, NBC News stated.

Roiland’s attorney confirmed there is a plea offer available to the actor, but did not disclose the specifics of what that offer entailed at Thursday’s hearing. Another hearing is set for April 27 and Roiland has been ordered to attend, the outlet reported.

Despite Roiland’s legal troubles, “Rick and Morty” remains a popular adult television comedy. Its sixth season aired in September 2022 with a seventh season ordered by Cartoon Network for 70 new episodes. Roiland created the series with Dan Harmon and voices the two main characters, NBC News reported.