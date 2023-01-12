‘Republicans Are Behind It’: Sunny Hostin Asks If GOP Planted Classified Docs In Biden’s Garage

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin questioned Thursday whether Republicans were behind the discovery of classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s garage.

“Doesn’t it feel like oppo research to you? Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?” Hostin asked co-host Whoopi Goldberg during a discussion. (RELATED: ‘What Were You Thinking?’: Doocy Presses Biden On Classified Documents Sitting In Garage)

“It did originally but — I’m sorry, but not — not now,” Goldberg said. “Because one of the things — one of the things he’s saying is that, you know, some of these, some of the locations with the docs may have been shipped in the transition, may have gotten taken and put.”

WATCH:

The White House confirmed Thursday that classified documents were found in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, where he kept a Chevrolet Corvette. Lawyers cleaning a think tank, the Penn Biden Center, discovered other classified documents in November, according to CNN.

Some co-host complained that the discoveries could complicate efforts to prosecute former President Donald Trump. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8 to recover documents as part of an investigation into the handling of classified material as Trump left the White House in January 2021.

“Joe Biden is building his defense for him,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said, referencing the former president.

“You know what I think? I’ve never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump,” Joy Behar said. “Just as we’re this close to getting him, somehow these documents appear.”

