Editor Daily Rundown: Biden World Under Criminal Investigation

BIDEN WORLD UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION… AP: Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president.

Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon. […]

Garland’s decision caps a tumultuous week at the White House, where Biden and his team opened the year hoping to celebrate stronger economic news ahead of launching an expected reelection campaign. But the administration faced a new challenge Monday, when it acknowledged that sensitive documents were found at the office of Biden’s former institute in Washington. The situation intensified by Thursday morning, when Biden’s attorney said an additional classified document was found at a room in his Wilmington home — later revealed by Biden to be his personal library — along with other classified documents in his garage.

GENTLE NYT COVERAGE… ‘THE WHITE HOUSE DID NOT FULLY REVEAL THE EXTENT OF THE SITUATION’ … NYT: Special Counsel Inquiry Leaves Biden and Garland in Awkward Spots

[T]he White House did not disclose the discovery to the public for two months, waiting until after the November midterm elections, before which it might have damaged Democrats.

As a new timetable outlined by Mr. Garland on Thursday made clear, even then the White House did not fully reveal the extent of the situation in its original statement. That statement, released on Monday, confirmed a news media report about a first batch of classified documents discovered at his think tank in November but made no mention of a second set found at his Delaware home in December.

Only on Thursday, three days after that initial statement, did the White House confirm news media reports about the second batch, which was found in the garage of Mr. Biden’s home in Wilmington, and a final document found nearby on Wednesday night.

WHERE ARE THE DELAWARE VISITOR LOGS? … ‘What Is The White House Trying To Hide?’: Peter Doocy Confronts KJP In Feisty Exchange (VIDEO)

“What is the White House trying to hide?” Doocy asked.

“Nothing,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“So they gave the president a statement to read on Tuesday that was incomplete at best, misleading at worst, who?” he continued.

“I have read out the president’s statement,” she said. “I have read it out yesterday and what he said. He said he respects and takes classified information and documents very seriously. That’s what he said. He said he did not know that the records were there, he does not know what’s in them. You’ve heard from him directly from him on this and his team has cooperated fully, fully, and not only that, and the attorney general said this himself, that he heard from the team shortly after. We have laid out what has occurred here.” […]

“When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?” Doocy continued.

“You know, Peter, you’ve asked this question, or your colleagues have asked this question before. Let’s not forget what we did here in this White House. We’ve instituted something that the last administration got rid of, which is making sure that there was a White House log, an extensive White House log so people got to see—”

“What about in his Wilmington house where there were potentially unsecured, classified material?” he asked.

“Again, we did something that the last administration got rid of, which is instituting the White House logs,” she said. “Did you ask the last administration why they got rid of the White House logs?”

Doocy argued that the public should know who had access to this material during their visits to the president’s private home.

DESPITE CLAIMS OF TRANSPARENCY, WHITE HOUSE KEPT SCANDAL QUIET… ‘You Sat On This Information For More Than 2 Months’: Newsmax Reporter Grills Karine Jean-Pierre Over Biden Docs (VIDEO)

“I’m asking about the public process,” the reporter said.

“We were trying to do this by the book and it was an ongoing process. I’m not going to get beyond that but that is how this works,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Rosen then chimed in, asking, “How can you say this was transparent when you sat on this information for more than two months?”

Jean-Pierre ignored the question and moved onto another reporter.

CBS ANCHORS NOTICE KARINGE SAYING A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING… ‘She Has Not Answered A Single Question’: CBS News Anchors Call Out KJP Over Biden Docs (VIDEO)

CBS’ Errol Barnett and Lana Zak called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday for avoiding giving any answers about the classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president.

Jean-Pierre has consistently fielded questions from reporters, including CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, who asked Wednesday why the information was just made public. Jean-Pierre told O’Keefe she would not “go beyond what the president laid out.”

“I’m not going to go beyond what my White House counsel colleagues have stated,” she said. Jean-Pierre bucked similar questions during Thursday’s briefing.

Barnett and Zak called out Jean-Pierre for her answers.

“For a second straight day now, the White House struggling to answer any questions related to classified documents discovered at locations associated with President Biden, citing Karine Jean-Pierre there, the press secretary, simply reading a statement, where she says the president was surprised by the discovery, takes this matter very seriously, the documents were inadvertently misplaced and he doesn’t know what’s in them. But Lana, we’ve been listening here,” Barnett continued. “She has not answered a single question, outside of a prewritten statement by the president’s lawyers.”

HYSTERICAL ANTI-TRUMP TWEETS COME BACK TO HAUNT DEMS… CNN Host Confronts Rep. Jayapal With Old Tweet As DOJ Announces Special Counsel To Investigate Biden (VIDEO)

Jayapal argued that “there are clear differences here in how this president is handling it and we’ll just have to wait for the special counsel to do his work,” according to Mediaite. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Demand AG Garland Explain Why Biden Doc Story Was Hidden Before Midterms)

But Camerota then pressed Jayapal on a September tweet in which she said, “Donald Trump stole classified documents. He put not only our national security at risk, but the security and safety of our allies around the world.”

“He must be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” she added.

Camerota then confronted Jayapal over her tweet.

“Should President Biden be held to that same standard?” Camerota asked. “I mean, you said President Trump stole the classified documents. Isn’t it possible that President Biden is putting our national security at risk, also?”

“I absolutely think that is why the Department of Justice has appointed the special counsel,” Jayapal said. “That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a problem here, and certainly there’s a political problem for all of us as Democrats, but I do think that there are significant differences, and I do think it’s important to look at the fact this president is cooperating completely with the investigation.”

DEM REP: SOMEBODY COULD BE SETTING BIDEN UP… Dem Rep Claims Classified Docs Could Have Been ‘Planted’ In Biden Garage (VIDEO)

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia told a Fox News reporter Thursday that classified documents could have been “planted” in President Joe Biden’s garage.

“I’m suspicious of the timing of it,” Johnson told Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn. “I’m also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people … things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I’m not ruling that out. But … I’m open in terms of the investigation … needs to be investigated.”

TUCKER CARLSON: THE TIMING OF ALL OF THIS IS DEFINITELY SUSPICIOUS… (VIDEO)

MCCARTY SAYS FBI BRIEFING ON SWALWELL-FANG FANG SAGA SHOCKED HIM… ‘That Jeopardized All Of Us’: Kevin McCarthy Shreds Reporter Over Question About Eric Swalwell (VIDEO)

“I was very clear early on. Let me phrase something very direct to you,” McCarthy said. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee. And you’re gonna tell me other Democrats couldn’t fill that slot? He cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, so would you like to give him a government clearance?”

He further criticized the press for repeatedly asking about Republican New York Rep. George Santos’ record of making false statements while giving Swalwell a pass.

“You asked me questions about [George] Santos. Have you asked the questions about Swalwell? Not only was he getting a clearance, he was inside an intel committee. He had more information than the majority of all the members. Did you ever raise that issue? No, but you should’ve.”

“The only way that they even knew” about the security risks associated with Swalwell “is when they went to nominate him to the Intel Committee, and then the FBI came and told the leadership then, ‘He’s got a problem,’” McCarthy continued. “And they kept him on. That jeopardized all of us.”

FBI RAIDS CHINESE GOVERNMENT POLICE OUTPOST — IN NEW YORK CITY … With F.B.I. Search, U.S. Escalates Global Fight Over Chinese Police Outposts

The nondescript, six-story office building on a busy street in New York’s Chinatown lists several mundane businesses on its lobby directory, including an engineering company, an acupuncturist and an accounting firm.

A more remarkable enterprise, on the third floor, is unlisted: a Chinese outpost suspected of conducting police operations without jurisdiction or diplomatic approval — one of more than 100 such outfits around the world that are unnerving diplomats and intelligence agents.

F.B.I. counterintelligence agents searched the building last fall as part of a criminal investigation being conducted with the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry. The search represents an escalation in a global dispute over China’s efforts to police its diaspora far beyond its borders. Irish, Canadian and Dutch officials have called for China to shut down police operations in their countries. The F.B.I. raid is the first known example of the authorities seizing materials from one of the outposts.

PRIORITIES… DID YOU SEE THIS? THREE AMIGOS SUMMIT ENDS WITH WHITE HOUSE PROMISE TO ADVANCE ‘DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION’ … WHITE HOUSE: Declaration of North America (DNA)

Today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President Joseph R. Biden, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Mexico City for the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS). The leaders are determined to fortify our region’s security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness through commitments across six pillars: 1) diversity, equity, and inclusion; 2) climate change and the environment; 3) competitiveness; 4) migration and development; 5) health; and 6) regional security.

BIDEN ADMIN PRIORITIZES MENTALLY ILL FOREIGNERS FOR ADMISSION… ‘Open Our Borders’: Biden Admin Expands Ways For Migrants To Shirk Trump-Era Border Policy

President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5 an expanded legal pathway for migrants that would otherwise be expelled under Title 42 so long as they can prove they have a legitimate need for protection. He recently began expelling Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, while providing a legal pathway if they have a U.S. sponsor and apply via a phone application known as “CBP [Customs and Border Protection] One.”

The Biden administration previously attempted to end Title 42, but the Supreme Court decided on Dec. 27 to keep it in place for the time being after Republican states intervened.

The new policy allows for migrants to gain entry if they meet one or all of the admission criteria that include having a mental illness, a physical illness, a disability, carrying a pregnancy and/or are lacking safe shelter in Mexico, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s review of the application process in the mobile app. It also allows those who are under the age of 21 or are over the age of 70 and/or those who have been harmed or threatened while in Mexico to apply.

“Just one more step by the Biden administration to undermine our existing immigration laws and open our borders. How would we ever validate someone’s claim that they were ‘threatened’ or didn’t have ‘safe housing’ in Mexico?,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told the DCNF Thursday of the policy exceptions.

GOVERNMENT ADMITS OVER 500 UFO SIGHTINGS… JAZZ SHAW: Latest Pentagon UFO report records hundreds of new sightings

Much like the report issued in June of 2021 by the (then) UAP Task Force, the public document is rather short, coming in at 12 pages, and very sparse in terms of details. There were no stunning new videos of UFOs released or even any detailed reports of individual sightings. There wasn’t so much as a hint or any mention of anything “exotic.” (That’s the word they prefer for something that might potentially be extraterrestrial or at least non-human in origin.) The majority of it dealt with administrative housekeeping, identifying the steps they have taken to establish the new office as ordered by Congress and how the reporting structure is organized, along with clarifications of ARRO’s goals. But there was at least one potentially exciting portion found on page six, where they detailed the number of new cases and sightings that have been received and are currently being investigated. And there are a lot of them, bringing the total number of cases up to more than 500.

PATERNITY-LEAVE PETE REFUSED TO DO HIS JOB… Buttigieg Refused Key Meetings During Parental Leave Despite Saying Otherwise, Docs Show (FLASHBACK VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg privately used his parental leave to refuse key meetings despite saying otherwise publicly, documents show.

Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Oct. 17 that “when you take a job like mine, you understand and accept that you’re going to have to be available 24/7,” in response to questions about why he did not publicly announce his paternity leave when his twins were born in August.

Watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) obtained the records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Department of Transportation (DOT), according to PPT. Buttigieg was reportedly using his parental leave status to delay key meetings, including a call with Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, according to newly released public records. Grassley’s office requested a meeting with Buttigieg about a Buy American waiver request for the I-74 bridge connecting Iowa and Illinois.

THE TERM ‘PRO-LIFE’ IS A MIND MELTER AT MSNBC… MSNBC Host Interrupts Reporter Mid-Sentence For Using Term ‘Pro-Life’ (VIDEO)

“We had Nancy Mace, the Republican from South Carolina, on yesterday. She spoke very passionately about why she thought it was the wrong tone for her caucus to be pursuing this abortion legislation and why it was unfair to women, especially women who have been subjected to rape or incest or other forms of sexual violence. She ended up voting for the abortion measures, explain that,” Mitchell said.

“She told reporters after the fact that at the end of the days he was, as she described herself, pro-life. She felt it was important to vote for these measures despite their potentially politically damaging or politically unappealing appearance, if you will-” NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake said before Mitchell jumped in.

“Let me just interrupt and say that pro-life is a term that they – an entire group wants to use, but that is not an accurate description,” Mitchell interjected.

“I’m using it because that’s the term she used to describe herself,” the reporter then claimed.

“I understand,” Mitchell said. “That was her explanation.”