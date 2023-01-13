‘Always Makes Excuses’: Megyn Kelly Calls Out MSNBC Over Host Joy Reid’s ‘Racism’

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly slammed MSNBC Friday, saying the liberal network “always makes excuses” for the “racism” of host Joy Reid following an interview with a black Republican congressman.

Reid asked Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida if his nomination for House speaker during the four-day, 15-ballot marathon at the start of the 118th Congress was “a diversity statement” during a contentious interview on “The ReidOut” Tuesday. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Calls Out MSNBC Hosts For ‘Open Racial Hostility’)

“One of the things that, I don’t know if you said it, but members have said, is that they wanted to highlight the diversity of the conference,” Reid told Donalds Tuesday. “There are four African American members in the House caucus, the Republican caucus. There are 56 members in the Democratic caucus, so just it’s more diverse. So, do you not believe that the idea was to make a diversity statement by nominating [you]?”

LISTEN:

“Honestly, if it had been a white anchor asking this question of Congressman Donalds there would be outrage. I guess she gets away with it because MSNBC always makes excuses for her racism against black people, against white people,” Kelly said. “Here’s the soundbite that has gotten a lot of tongues wagging, though, sadly, no reaction from the bosses at MSNBC over this outrage.”

Kelly also targeted Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who tweeted Jan. 4 that Donalds’ nomination was “pathetic.”

“Cori Bush, just always can be counted on for something hateful and racist, said ‘He is not a historic candidate for speaker. He’s a prop.’ OK,” Kelly said. “So this, this is what we get from, you know, people like Joy Reid, people like Cori Bush, the diminishment of this guy because, whatever, he can be historic, he can be a minority. He says Republican things and therefore he must be diminished and then attacked, even on the basis of his skin color.”

