Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty To Trespassing In Burglary Case

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a burglary case Friday, accepting a plea deal to avoid jail time.

Miller, 30, was charged with trespassing, burglary and petit larceny last May when he allegedly entered a neighbor’s house in Vermont and stole several bottles of alcohol from their pantry. By pleading guilty and entering a plea deal, the two latter charges were dropped, saving the actor from a potential prison sentence of 25 years, Variety reported.

Instead, the actor must now pay a $500 fine and serve one year probation as well as meet 41 conditions which include random drug tests, mental health treatment and sobriety, the outlet continued.

“Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s attorney told Variety.

This ruling comes after a difficult year for “The Flash” star. Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii with videos of his unruly conduct towards police officers surfacing on social media. The actor was also depicted on camera choking a woman in a bar in Iceland. Miller admitted a need for mental health intervention, announcing, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”(RELATED: A Mother And 3 Kids Who Were Living With Ezra Miller In Vermont Are Reported Missing)

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said, according to the outlet. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” Miller continued.