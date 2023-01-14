Five Additional Pages Of Classified Documents Found At Biden’s Delaware Home

Five additional pages of classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s home, his special counsel, Richard Sauber announced Saturday.

The pages were found by Sauber on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware, as he was facilitating the delivery of another classified document found Wednesday to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Sauber said in a statement.

Statement from White House Counsel’s Office clarifying a prior statement, releasing additional information about the process, and stressing ongoing direct cooperation with DOJ and the Special Counsel: pic.twitter.com/OUffIVZ82H — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 14, 2023

Biden’s lawyers were conducting a search of the president’s Delaware residences following the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in November, and found classified documents in his garage on Dec. 20 and one additional document at his residence on Wednesday, the DOJ said on Thursday. (RELATED: More Classified Documents Found In Biden’s Garage, Next To His Corvette)

When the additional document was found Wednesday, Biden’s lawyers suspended their search of the immediate area and contacted the DOJ, because they didn’t have security clearances, Sauber said.

“I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department. While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” Sauber added.

He stressed that Biden’s lawyers acted “immediately and voluntarily,” and that the administration is cooperating with the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.

The White House did not announce the discovery of the five additional documents on Thursday or Friday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the search by Biden’s lawyers is “clearly complete, and therefore we shared the information with all of you.”