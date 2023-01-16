Editorial

REPORT: Recently Fired Kliff Kingsbury Takes One-Way Flight To Thailand With Model Girlfriend, Tells Teams He’s Not Interested

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Oh yeah … Kliff Kingsbury is doing just fine.

Kliff Kingsbury was recently fired by the Arizona Cardinals, but don’t feel bad for him, because this dude is living the life in Thailand with his Instagram model girlfriend, Veronica Bielik — and here’s the kicker: the trip to Southeast Asia was a one-way ticket. In other words, my man has a very long vacation planned in paradise.

Kingsbury reportedly caught a one-way flight to Thailand and met up with Bielik there after losing his job with Arizona, and on top of that, he told all teams that were interested in his services to (bleep) off.

Say what you want about Kingsbury, but this was a bit of a G move.

He gets fired from his first NFL head coaching job, but instead of laying around and being depressed, or throwing himself back into the carousel and settling for a coordinator job, he takes his millions of dollars, flies to some exotic island in Thailand with no plan of returning home anytime soon, and is now kickin’ it with a hot model girlfriend. (RELATED: REPORT: Multiple Teams Are Interested In Pursuing Tom Brady In NFL Free Agency)

That’s some true boss shit right there.

