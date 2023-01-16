New York City Mayor Eric Adams Pressures Gov. Kathy Hochul To Push Migrants Upstate

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to relocate Hispanic migrants to the Upstate New York area on Sunday.

After months of struggling with the influx of illegal migrants sent from Texas to NYC, Adams advocated for Hochul to move the migrants to the Upstate area.

“Some of our cities are suffering. They’re losing populations,” Adams stated while addressing the border from El Paso, Texas, the New York Post reported.

Eric Adams pressures Kathy Hochul with NYC-to-upstate migrant plan https://t.co/FT1m4MuOx5 pic.twitter.com/mfFzZdpGI4 — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2023

“But if this is done, is done effectively, and the dollars come in to support those who are helping migrants and asylum seekers to incentivize this help, we believe we can … help those cities that are struggling and at the same time, give people a good start in this country,” he continued, the outlet noted.

Adams’ illegal migrant shelters have reportedly needed to turn down incoming migrants because they’re at maximum capacity. Adams stated there is “no more room” in his city for additional migrants, admitting that the Southern border was in crisis. (RELATED: Farmers Claim Migrant Crossings Contaminate Crops, Threaten American Food Security)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams asked the group of migrants sleeping on El Paso streets how many want to work in the US. This was the response… pic.twitter.com/T9MzBSXIIj — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) January 16, 2023

The premise of forcing the migrants to the Upstate area had previously been pitched by Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the Post reported in September. Democratic New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer confirmed that Gillibrand discussed arrangements for “housing assistance, childcare, school assistance and working,” stating that “she seemed to feel this is a solution for some who might want to go,” the outlet reported.