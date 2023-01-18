Carole Baskin’s ‘Dead’ Husband Has Apparently Been Alive This Whole Time

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin’s “dead” husband Don Lewis was allegedly found alive in Costa Rica years ago, according to a 2021 interview.

Somehow the mainstream news media missed Baskin’s insane revelation that her ex-husband, long thought to have been murdered, is “alive and well” in Costa Rica, according to a 2021 interview with ITV’s “This Morning” show.

“One of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002,” Baskin told the outlet. “And they said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica.”

However, Baskin seemed skeptical of the whole situation. “[Lewis] took about a million dollars down into Costa Rica and I had agreed to let him do that so he could prove to himself that he could make a living.”

“And when we recovered what we could out of that years later, it was only about $80,000 because the investments he had made were so bad,” she continued, the outlet noted. “So I don’t know how it is that Homeland Security says he’s alive and well in Costa Rica but I’m glad to hear it.”

The story of Lewis’s disappearance was a key storyline in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King” and the sequel show of the same name.

The first series dropped right as the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into a state of lockdown. With little else to do, “Tiger King” became an international phenomenon, going on to spawn conspiracies over the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s allegedly toxic husband in 1997.

Baskin was still married to Lewis at the time of his disappearance, but went on to remarry her current husband, Howard Baskin, in 2004, the New York Post noted. Lewis was legally declared dead in 2002. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle Arrested)

Even Lewis’ family believed that Baskin had something to do with her ex-husband’s disappearance, NY Post reported. An attorney for the family also believed that Lewis was strangled and thrown out of a plane, People reported.

Well, I guess at least now we have something of an answer to this absolutely insane story! Wow.