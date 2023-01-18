USA! USA! USA!: American Mackenzie McDonald Upsets Legendary Tennis Star Rafael Nadal At Australian Open

USA! USA! USA!

When Rafael Nadal realized that he was about to lose, the legendary tennis star bowed his head and put his elbows on his knees, signaling his defeat — because that’s what happens when you step to America, baby!

The defending Australian Open champion and 2023 No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park ended up injuring his left hip and suffered defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the tournament, quickly ruining his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam that would have his extended his record.

“I was in the locker room,” said McDonald. “and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s actually really big for me, because I haven’t beaten someone of that caliber.”’

And no, I don’t want to hear this horseshit about how Nadal was injured and would have won if he’d been healthy. Man, Buffalo Bills fans have been throwing out all week that “a win is a win” after they nearly suffered a disastrous upset loss against the Miami Dolphins, so two can play that game. And more importantly, I’m doing it for America!

A win is a win, kiddos. And at the end of the day, McDonald still took out No. 1 Rafael Nadal. I don’t care how it happened, he still got the W and is on his way to becoming the next Pete Sampras! Or Andre Agassi! (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Declares Notre Dame Football As The Worst Fan Base In Sports, And She’s Absolutely Correct)

I honestly have no idea who this kid is, but I’m sticking with that narrative, and why?

Because my man took out Rafael Nadal! I can’t say it enough!

Instant American legend … USA! USA! USA!