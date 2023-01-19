Famous Actress Kristin Chenoweth Says She Has ‘Long-Standing Injuries’ And Was ‘Practically Killed’ In On-Set Accident

Kristin Chenoweth, famous actress from the CBS series “The Good Wife,” said she suffered severe injuries during an incident on the show’s set in 2012.

Chenoweth appeared on the Jan. 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to promote her new book, “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts,” and spoke about the injuries she allegedly suffered from the incident, including a “7-inch skull fracture, hairline fracture, cracked teeth and ribs.”

Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life.” @KChenoweth #WWHL pic.twitter.com/efVTVVwUco — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

The actress told Cohen a light fixture fell onto her, struck her and threw her into a curb. “I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ I heard, ‘Action!’ And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital],” she said.

Chenoweth said she continues to struggle with the injuries 11 years later, and that she wished she had taken her father’s advice and pursued legal action against CBS.

“I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety. So don’t ever let fear rule your life,” Chenoweth told Cohen, speaking about why she decided not to file suit against the network.

“I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad. He said, ‘You’re going to want to do this.’ And we’re not the ‘suing family,’ but when you’re practically killed…” Chenoweth said in the interview, trailing off. (RELATED: Prosecutor Announces Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In ‘Rust’ Set Shooting Case)

Chenoweth had been acting in a recurring role for season 4 of “The Good Wife” at the time. She said her hair extensions played a positive role in the otherwise harrowing experience.

“But my hair extensions … it made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They’ve saved your life.’”

“So, anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health,” she joked.