Emma Thompson Reveals She Suffered An On-Set Injury ‘For No Good Reason’

Famous actress Emma Thompson revealed in a recent interview with People that she fractured her ankle while filming the movie “Matilda the Musical.”

Thompson admitted that age was likely to blame for her mishap, and spoke candidly about the injury that left her feeling perplexed and far more aware of her age. Thompson said she discovered “that [she] was sort of no longer as invulnerable as [she] thought.” The 63-year-old actress added, “Whilst I’m strong, because I’m getting older, I can hurt myself, and that was interesting,” she said, according to People.

The famous Oscar winner spoke about her time on set as the character Miss Trunchbull in the new film “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”

“I fell over for no good reason and fractured my ankle,” the famous actress said. It was then that she realized she was facing newfound fragility and needed to be more self-aware, particularly when she was at work.

“And I thought, ‘That’s kind of weird, I’ve never hurt myself like that. Huh, that’s because I’m getting older,'” she said. “My body’s changing and I’ve got to be more careful with it,” Thompson admitted, according to People. (RELATED: Joe Pesci Reveals Worst Injury He Suffered While Filming ‘Home Alone’)

The ankle injury forced Thompson to wear a compression boot, even when on set, which made her job more complicated.

“I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve got to wear the boot,'” Thompson said to her colleagues and production team.

She was then informed that despite the injury, she was expected to continue working through a stunt scene.

‘It’s okay, we’re just turning you upside down. It’s fine, you’re on a crane,” the crew told Thompson, who went on to power through the scene.