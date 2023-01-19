Prince Harry’s Memoir Expected To Be One Of The Best Selling Of All Time

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” is expected to be one the best selling memoirs of all time based on its first week sales.

His memoir sold 3.2 million copies worldwide and 1.6 million in the U.S. in its first week, according to The Associated Press (AP). The total sales figure is based on print, audio and digital editions in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, the major english markets. Harry’s memoir sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. on its first day and became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the nation’s history, BBC News reported.

“Spare” set a Guinness World Record for the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time based on its first day sales in the U.S., U.K, and Australia. The book’s first week sales trailed former President Barack Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” AP reported.

Congratulations to Prince Harry whose memoir ‘Spare’ has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time https://t.co/UWIQIcB0cA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 13, 2023

Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir drew scrutiny for his claims about his childhood and relationships with family members, particularly his brother William. Harry claimed William physically attacked him in 2019 when William confronted him about his wife Meghan Markle, according to The Guardian.

He also reveals details about his psychedelic drug use, military experience in Afghanistan and relationship history in the memoir. Harry says he killed 25 Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan, describing them as pieces to remove from a chess board during his time as a gunner on an attack helicopter. (RELATED: ‘The Smell Transported Me’: Prince Harry Got Nostalgic For His Mother While Rubbing Skin Cream On His Genitals)

Harry’s popularity has plunged in the U.K, with 64% holding a negative view of him, according to a new YouGov poll. Harry’s departure from the royal family and numerous scandals involving Markle according to YouGov data. Harry and Meghan addressed the controversies in a Netflix documentary released Dec. 10, ahead of Harry’s memoir.

Harry worked on the memoir with American novelist J.R. Moehringer. The book was published by Penguin Random House and went on sale Jan. 10.