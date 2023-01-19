Legendary Football Coach Tony Dungy Announces He’ll Attend March For Life For First Time

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy announced Thursday that he will attend his first annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Dungy and his wife Lauren will attend the annual march, which advocates on behalf of the unborn and opposes abortion. The coach and his wife are scheduled to speak at the event, the website reported.

“Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life,” he said. “It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice.”

Dungy previously criticized President Joe Biden in 2021 for disputing that life begins at conception, despite telling America Magazine’s Fr. Matt Malone in 2015 that he was willing to accept that proposition.

“I’m curious as to what new information the President has gotten that has changed his mind on abortion and life? Reading the article, he seemed to talk about what his faith required him to accept. What has caused him to move away from that faith-based position?” he said.

He further told a Twitter user that a person cannot believe that a woman has a right to undergo an abortion if it ends a human life. (RELATED: Annual March For Life Canceled In Person, But It’s Only Partly Due To Coronavirus)

In May, he argued against Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who advocated for legalized abortion during his 2022 re-election campaign. Dungy told Warnock, who is also a pastor, that the Bible condemns abortion.

“It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your ‘choice’ makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16.”

The annual march is the first to be held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The court’s ruling returned abortion regulations to the state level for the first time since 1973.