Editor Daily Rundown: White House, DOJ Sought To Keep Classified Doc Scandal Secret

WHITE HOUSE, DOJ SOUGHT TO KEEP CLASSIFIED DOC SCANDAL SECRET… WAPO: Inside the White House document strategy and its pitfalls

Early on, Biden’s attorneys and Justice Department investigators both thought they had a shared understanding about keeping the matter quiet. But they had very different reasons.

The White House was hoping for a speedy inquiry that would find no intentional mishandling of the documents, planning to disclose the matter only after Justice issued its all-clear. Federal investigators, for their part, typically try to avoid complicating any probe with a media feeding frenzy.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco declined at a news conference on Wednesday to say whether law enforcement officials suggested Biden representatives should keep quiet about the case. But the approach would end up prompting accusations that Biden’s team had purposely kept the public in the dark. […]

Soon enough, the discoveries broke into the open, and the White House initially provided an incomplete picture of the investigation.

CBS News was the first news organization to learn of the matter, contacting the White House on Jan. 6 to ask about the Penn Biden Center documents. White House officials confirmed the scoop, but since the investigation was ongoing, they decided not to offer any additional details — including the critical information that a second batch of documents had been discovered at Biden’s home.

OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REACTS… WENDELL HUSEBO: Oversight Committee to Probe Biden Admin over Plan to Hide Classified Docs Scandal

The chairman of House Oversight Committee told Breitbart News it plans to probe the Biden administration’s reported plan to hide the classified document scandal from the American people. […]

“The Biden White House’s secrecy in this matter is alarming,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News. “Many questions need to be answered but one thing is certain: oversight is coming.”

DRIP… FOX: Biden classified document investigation: Secret Service ready to provide Delaware visitors, source says

The U.S. Secret Service is prepared to offer names of individuals who visited President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home if requested by Congress, Fox News has learned.

The White House continues to insist that there exists no formal visitor log for the personal residence where two troves of classified documents were found.

While the White House has not kept a formal list, the Secret Service does collect information on guests with regular access to the home.

Retention of the names of those vetted by the Secret Service depends on a variety of factors, including proximity to the president and the nature of the background check. […]

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News that the Secret Service is prepared to provide available background information on vetted guests to Biden’s residence if requested by Congress.

IN BIDEN’S MIND, THERE’S NOTHING THERE… ‘There’s Nothing There’: Biden Downplays Keeping Classified Documents A Secret Before Midterms

President Joe Biden downplayed the significance of having classified documents in his possession, saying that the public will find out that “there’s nothing there.”

A reporter asked Biden on Thursday if he had any regrets keeping the discovery of the classified documents in his possession a secret before the midterms. The first trove of classified documents was found Nov. 2 by Biden’s lawyers at the Penn Biden Center, and more documents were discovered Dec. 20, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at his Delaware residence after an additional search.

Biden responded, “look, as we found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice department. We are fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”

STILL NO NEWS ON SUPREME COURT LEAKER… WSJ: Supreme Court Has Yet to Identify Who Leaked Draft Opinion in Abortion Case

WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court said Thursday that a monthslong investigation has so far failed to identify who leaked in May the draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade, the first public statement since Chief Justice John Roberts announced the probe a day after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was published by Politico.

“The team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the court’s unsigned statement said, using the legal term for the lowest standard of proof in a case.

The court included a statement from Michael Chertoff, a former federal circuit judge and secretary of homeland security, who was asked to independently review the investigation supervised by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley.

IN DAVOS, FBI DIRECTOR BRAGS ABOUT FBI MERGING MISSION WITH PRIVATE SECTOR… MICHAEL O’FALLON: FBI Director Wray at Davos: “the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has made significant strides” Our federal agencies are “collaborating” with the private sector in narratives and operational success. (VIDEO)

‘OUR AGENTS ARE BEING ASSAULTED AND WE AREN’T SAYING A WORD’ … EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol chief fumed at Biden admin’s handling of whipping controversy, emails show

The email chain also includes redacted talking points for officials to use. But, in response to the back-and-forth, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz expressed his frustration at the failure to highlight the good work his agents were doing or the violence and abuse they faced at the hands of migrants.

“This horse business is awfully negative but there are great efforts occurring and we aren’t highlighting any of them,” he said in a furious email. “Everyday we are providing lifesaving efforts to migrants under the bridge.”

“Our agents are being assaulted and we aren’t saying a word,” Ortiz said.

The Chief then also noted incidents in which Haitian migrants on removal transportation had hijacked buses and attempted to escape — something he said had not been commented on by the agency – as well as the long hours they were putting in, often in intense heat and under difficult conditions.

“The bus contractors and pilots are dealing with Haitians escaping or trying to overrun drivers and we stay quiet. Agents and pro staff are working 14 hour days in difficult conditions, nothing said,” he said. “We have to change the narrative or these stories will be only story.”

DEM MAYOR CALLS FOR DISTRIBUTING ILLEGALS NATIONWIDE… JOHN BINDER: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Begs Biden to ‘Fairly Distribute’ Illegal Immigration Across All U.S. Cities, Towns

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is pleading with President Joe Biden to “fairly distribute” illegal immigration released into the United States across all cities and towns.

During a speech at the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week, Adams urged the Biden administration to take a series of actions that include amnesty for all illegal aliens living in the U.S., expedited work permits for border crossers, and an equal distribution program that would see newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens sent to all cities and towns across the country.

REPS. CRENSHAW, WALTZ INTRODUCE BILL TO AUTHORIZE MILITARY STRIKES ON CARTELS… JIM BANKS COSPONSORS… BILL TEXT… (PDF)

Rep. Banks Cosponsors AUMF Targeting Cartels

WASHINGTON—Today, Rep. Jim Banks announced he is cosponsoring legislation introduced last week by Reps. Mike Waltz and Dan Crenshaw creating the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) to target Mexican drug cartels facilitating the fentanyl crisis at America’s southern border. Read the bill text here.

“Fentanyl traffickers have killed more Americans in the past year than the Vietcong did during the entire Vietnam War. Instead of putting a stop to it, Joe Biden has ceded control of U.S. territory on our border to these murderous gangs. Republicans in Congress need to work with the next president to use any means necessary, including mobilizing our armed forces, to stop the cartels that have poisoned hundreds of thousands of Americans. I’d like to thanks Reps. Waltz and Crenshaw for leading this important legislation.”

The AUMF allows the President to use military force against cartels based on their fentanyl trafficking, production, and distribution; their use of force against US law enforcement and/or military, law enforcement and/or military of a neighboring country, and/or to gain control of territory to use for their criminal enterprise. The AUMF specifically names the biggest cartels operating in Mexico, specifically Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel – the main importers of fentanyl into the United States. This AUMF also establishes limitations that prohibit the use of military force against foreign persons [inside] the territory of the United States to ensure the civil liberties of U.S. citizens are protected and includes a sunset five years after enactment to ensure the war against cartels does not become an endless war.

DESANTIS SLAPS DOWN MARXIST PROPAGANDA IN SCHOOLS… COLLEGE BOARD TRIED TO SMUGGLE POLITICAL AGENDA INTO ‘AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES’… Florida Rejects AP African American Studies Course That Contained Section On ‘Queer Theory’

An AP African American Studies course rejected by the Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Jan. 12 contained tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and a section on queer theory, according to a copy of the syllabus obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The state DOE Office of Articulation informed the College Board Florida Partnership that it would not approve AP African American Studies to be taught in high schools because the course content violated state law prohibiting CRT, according to the rejection letter obtained by the DCNF. An analysis of the course syllabus shows that it includes CRT-related content as well as sections on intersectionality and queer theory.

“The Florida Department of Education has rejected the College Board’s AP African American Studies course because it lacks educational value and historical accuracy,” Bryan Griffin, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told the DCNF. “As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow. As Governor DeSantis has stated, our classrooms will be a place for education, not indoctrination.”

MSNBC HOST THROWS BIGOTED FIT… SAYS DESANTIS’ FAMILY IS FROM ITALY, SO HE MIGHT BE PRO-FASCISM… Joy Reid Says It’s ‘Up For Debate’ On Whether DeSantis Thinks ‘Fascist Italy’ Was A ‘Bad Guy’ During World War II (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Thursday it was “up for debate” on whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis thought “fascist Italy” was a “bad guy” in World War II.

“Just take a look at which AP courses are deemed educationally valuable in the state of Florida, per the book banning wannabe president. European history, of course. Along with courses on the history and language of Italy, where DeSantis’ family hails from, Germany, and Japan, which happened to be the Axis countries the U.S. fought in World War II,” Reid said. “Whether Ron would consider fascist Italy to have been a bad guy in that war, that’s up for debate.”

GOP PRIMARY STARTS TO RUMBLE… NY POST: Nikki Haley teases 2024 presidential run, but no final decision made (VIDEO)

“So, do I think I could be that leader? Yes. But we are still working through things, and we will figure it out. I have never lost a race. I said that then. I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned,” she added.

When asked if she’s close to launching a presidential exploratory committee, Haley responded: “I think, stay tuned.” Later adding, “We’re leaning in. We are leaning in, in a big way.”

POMPEO: HALEY TRIED TO TAKE VP FROM PENCE… NY POST: Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book.

Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow.

“As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,” Pompeo writes. “I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.”

HALEY DENIES… POLITICO: Nikki Haley dismisses Pompeo’s VP claims as ‘lies and gossip’

“I don’t know why he said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of D.C. as much as possible, to get away from the drama,” Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, told Fox host Bret Baier. Haley also pointed out that Pompeo himself said in the excerpt that he couldn’t confirm whether the story was true.

Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, is a friend, she said, adding that she never discussed the vice presidency with anyone in the administration.

POMPEO ALSO BUMPS TRUMP… NY POST: Mike Pompeo: Trump told me ‘shut the hell up’ about China COVID secrecy

Xi told Trump that Pompeo was putting at risk the “phase one” trade deal that the two leaders had brokered that January, according to Semafor, which obtained part of Pompeo’s “Never Give An Inch” ahead of its Jan. 24 release.

“My Mike, that f–ing guy hates you!” Trump exclaimed after the call, according to Pompeo, who was listening in on the conversation.

Days later, Trump allegedly told Pompeo he was “putting us all at risk” by upsetting Xi because the US needed personal protective equipment from China.

“Stop, for God’s sake!” Trump allegedly said, apparently adding the “shut the hell up for a while” warning for emphasis.

Pompeo recounts that he “honored” Trump’s request and that “we needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] mercy for it … and would bide my time.”