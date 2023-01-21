College Wrestler Missing After Jumping Into Ocean For ‘Polar Plunge’

A college wrestler from San Francisco State University went missing following a Thursday polar plunge into the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) called off the search for the athlete Saturday, according to Fox 2. Friends later identified the missing wrestler as Hamzah Alsaudi.

A San Francisco State University wrestler is missing after jumping into Esplanade Beach for a “polar plunge,” friends and authorities say. https://t.co/vezaOCMUxf — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2023

Alsaudi reportedly jumped into the water during a morning trip to do a polar plunge and was swept away by a big wave, Fox 2 reported.

Two others also jumped into the water with Alsaudi, according to a press release by the Pacifica Police Department.

“While in the water one of the subjects was struck by a large wave and pulled farther away from the shore,” the press release said. “The two other subjects were able to exit the water and called 911 for assistance.” (RELATED: Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Dead in Car Crash After Championship Parade)

The USCG, California State Parks Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, and the San Bruno Police Department helped search for Alsaudi, according to the press release.

“Sad, obviously. It hasn’t fully set in yet. He was an amazing guy, one of my best friends on the team. Very giving,” Teammate Callum Bisping said, reported Fox 2.

San Francisco State Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore sent a letter to the campus community Friday.

“I write to you with a heavy heart. Many of you may have already heard that SF State student Hamzah Alsaudi has been missing since a swimming accident in Pacifica on Thursday, January 19,” the letter said. “At this time, we have been told that authorities are no longer actively searching for Hamzah, and he is considered missing.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process the news,” the letter added.