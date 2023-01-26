EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Doubles Down On Demands About ICE Data Errors Exposed By DCNF

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon is doubling down on his demands of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding erroneous data previously discovered by the Daily Caller News Foundation, according to a letter first obtained by the DCNF.

The DCNF earlier discovered that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) underreported the number of illegal immigrants released from custody that aren’t tracked using technology by more than 18,000% and misreported the number of illegal immigrants released with GPS monitors by nearly 600%. ICE subsequently corrected the data and apologized. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DHS Wants To Pay An Outside Group Millions To Write Rules For Tracking Illegal Immigrants In The US)

01.26.23_Letter to Sec. May… by Daily Caller News Foundation

Fallon sent a letter Dec. 19 asking DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to address the issue. Since then, Fallon hasn’t received a response and the Biden administration has asked that the new Congress resubmit past inquiries, according to the latest letter.

“Congress has a duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch. Yet, the Biden administration decides to obfuscate and subvert congressional oversight. This follow up letter should not be necessary, but this is par for the course for an administration that consistently has trouble with the concept of transparency,” Fallon wrote in his latest letter.

“I find this eleventh hour parameter laughable. This is arbitrary hogwash meant to give the Biden Administration cover for its failures and thwart true congressional oversight on behalf of the American people,” Fallon wrote.

Federal authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border have seen a record surge in illegal immigration. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022 and more than 250,000 migrants in just December.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.