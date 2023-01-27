‘They Have Contempt For Their Voters’: Conservatives React To Ronna McDaniel’s Reelection To RNC

Conservative activists and media figures reacted to Ronna McDaniel winning a fourth term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Friday, with many expressing disappointment and anger.

“The RNC has made the message clear that they have contempt for their voters and their small dollar donors,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘We Need New Blood’: DeSantis Rebukes Ronna McDaniel’s RNC Leadership)

Mike Lindell 4 votes The RNC has made the message clear that they have contempt for their voters and their small dollar donors. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2023

“Consistently 90% of GOP voters said they wanted change at RNC,” Kirk added in a follow-on Tweet. “111 RNC members just told 90% of the party we don’t care what you say.”

McDaniel fended off a challenge by lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, winning 111 votes out of 168 for the chairmanship despite Republicans underperforming expectations of a “red wave” nationally. McDaniel drew ire for painting a rosy picture during a Nov. 9 Fox News appearance, saying that the Republicans had “a good night” on Nov. 8.

The GOP base lives in a world of accountability while the GOP leadership refuses to hold itself accountable. Unsustainable. https://t.co/9etybftgHo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 27, 2023

“The GOP base lives in a world of accountability while the GOP leadership refuses to hold itself accountable,” columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted. “Unsustainable.”

Others were far more direct.

“The RNC hates you,” Newsmax host Benny Johnson posted on Twitter.

“Don’t waste your money donating to the RNC. Donate directly to candidates,” Mike Davis of the Article III Project posted. “The RNC is largely useless.”

Don’t waste your money donating to the RNC. Donate directly to candidates. The RNC is largely useless. https://t.co/OrD4oNAAOa — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 27, 2023

Notable losses for Republicans in the 2022 midterms included that of Dr. Mehmet Oz to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, former NFL running back Herschel Walker to Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock of Georgia and retired general Don Bolduc, who failed to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. Republican gubernatorial nominees Kari Lake of Arizona and Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also lost their elections.

Dhillon urged Republicans to come together after the contentious chairmanship election.

“It is critical for our chances in 2024 that those who supported my campaign rally around our party and its candidates so we can win elections and deliver badly-needed results for the millions of Americans suffering under the far-left agenda of Biden, Schumer, and their cronies bent upon the destruction of the America we know and love,” she said in a statement after the vote.

“Very proud of my friend, Harmeet Dhillon, for waging this crucial uphill battle. @pnjaban’s a bold, fearless, selfless American patriot,” Davis posted on Twitter. “She said what needed said. She did what needed done. The DC Republican establishment won this battle. But they will lose the war.”

