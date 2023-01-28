‘I’m More Angry Now’: Trump Kicks Off 2024 Campaign In New Hampshire And South Carolina

Donald Trump held his first campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday, kicking off his 2024 presidential bid in early voting states.

“I’ve got two years… I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was,” the former president said in a speech to hundreds of GOP leaders in New Hampshire, defending starting the new phase of his launch months after the initial November announcement.

His 55-minute keynote speech focused on President Joe Biden, fentanyl and the border crisis, voter ID, the “woke” military, men playing in women’s sports and Hunter Biden’s laptop falsely being labeled “Russian disinformation.”

He said Democrats “hate our country” for allowing a record-breaking number of illegal immigrants to cross the border, and that it’s time to “wage war” on the drug cartels. (RELATED: Migrant Encounters At The Southern Border Hit New All-Time Record)

Trump also stood by his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, saying the documents were “sealed” and “not laying all over the garage floor,” alluding to Biden keeping classified documents in his Delaware garage.

“What a pigsty that place was,” Trump added. The White House and the Department of Justice have not stated what condition the documents were found in Biden’s garage, but one 2020 campaign video appears to show boxes of papers.

Hours later in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump spoke at the state Capitol building alongside South Carolina leaders Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump’s South Carolina speech largely echoed that of New Hampshire, reiterating that many Democrat policies are like “April Fools’ Day,” because “they do just the opposite of common sense,” and unveiling his campaign leadership team for the state.

“We need a fighter who can stand up to the Left, can stand up to the swamp, stand up to the media, stand up to the deep state, am I allowed to say, ‘stand up to the RINOs’ too? I think we can say that,” Trump said, adding that he’s set to challenge the “entire establishment.”

The Saturday two events coincide with Trump’s campaign strategy for 2023. His campaign includes rolling out “top-level teams” in early voting states to “wage an overwhelming campaign that’s never been seen before,” Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told the Daily Caller.

Up till now, Trump has released policy videos and made speeches at private events, including at the Republican Jewish Coalition and the America First Policy Institute.