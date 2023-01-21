DOJ Discovers Six More Biden Classified Documents

The Department of Justice (DOJ) found six more items with classification markings at President Joe Biden’s personal Delaware residence on Friday after conducting a search, Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer said Saturday.

Biden’s lawyers invited the DOJ to conduct a thorough search of the Delaware property after classified materials were discovered at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2 and at Biden’s Delaware house on Dec. 20, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. (RELATED: Five Additional Pages Of Classified Documents Found At Biden’s Delaware Home)

The “DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades, ” Bauer’s statement said, noting that the search took more than 12 hours.

After its search, the DOJ took “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” the statement added. The “DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”

Bauer stressed that the Biden administration is intending to cooperate with the DOJ and offered the search to move “the process forward as expeditiously as possible.”

‼️‼️Even more classified documents found at Biden’s home on Friday Statement below: pic.twitter.com/Z62CERwE2z — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) January 22, 2023

Biden has maintained that he was “surprised” about the discovery of the documents, and that he does not know what they contain.

After one week of not speaking to the press about the documents, Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets ” about the matter, and that the public will find out “there’s nothing there.”

The White House did not inform the public about the documents until CBS reported a leak about their discovery on Jan. 9. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has stressed that she has been “transparent” and that the press office did not know about the documents until the CBS report.

The White House Counsel office did not respond to the Daily Caller on when Biden first knew of the documents.