8-Month-Old Baby Dies Following Alleged Attack By Mother Already Charged With Double Murder

An 8-month-old baby boy has died after initially surviving an alleged attack by his mother last week in which his two siblings died, prosecutors say.

The mother, identified as Lindsay Clancy, 32, was already facing charges of two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after being accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, Tuesday night. Her 8-month old son Callan was airlifted to a Boston hospital for the injuries he sustained in the alleged attack before succumbing Friday morning, WCVB reported. (RELATED: ‘Senseless Tragedy’: 2 Children Dead, Infant Airlifted From Massachusetts Home)

#BREAKING: The Plymouth DA says 8-month-old Callan Clancy, the youngest child of Lindsay Clancy found unconscious inside the family’s Duxbury home, was pronounced dead on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital. https://t.co/sM6TN1QTAv pic.twitter.com/OT8DxEpCQg — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 27, 2023

After the alleged attack, Clancy reportedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping out of the window of their home, prompting a 911 call from her husband who found her when he returned home, according to another report from WCVB.

Investigators are looking into whether Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis, according to CBS Boston. Postpartum psychosis is characterized by delusions, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts and/or the urge to harm others, including ones own children, CBS reported.

“Before this tragic event, they were a happy, loving couple and family. Sadly, the struggle Lindsay had trying to deal with her mental illness became overwhelming, which led to such devastating results,” said Rev. Robert J. Deehan of the Holy Family Church told Boston 25 News.

Clancy was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she remains under police custody. She will be arraigned as soon as she is physically able to appear in court, ABC 13 reported.