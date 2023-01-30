Pollster Frank Luntz Says Biden Is ‘Not Strong But Not Weak’

Famous pollster Frank Luntz said Monday on CNN that President Joe Biden is “not strong but not weak” as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

A recent poll from Marquette University Law School found Biden’s approval rating is at 44% while a CNN/SSRS survey showed Biden had a 46% approval rating, a 2% drop from December.

“Several polls have shown a drop in President Biden’s approval rating ahead of next week’s State of the Union address, this is a CNN poll that shows his approval rating is now at 46% among registered voters,” co-host Don Lemon said. “There is a new Marquette University of Law school poll that shows Biden down by 44% at approval there, what does that data tell you?”

“It tells me that Joe Biden is challenged,” Luntz said. “But it doesn’t say he’s going to lose.” (RELATED: Biden Warns Of ‘MAGA Republicans’ In House Destroying His Progress)

“I also know the age component and I know that this is not just an election about 2024. This is serving in office through 2029, January 20 through January 2029. He is not strong but he is not weak. He does have support from his base but he lost some support among swing voters. And probably most importantly the country is a little bit – just a little bit more optimistic now than it was a few months ago. But still difficult.”

Luntz also added that Biden needs to focus on the “cultural component” of the nation along with the “economic component.”

Luntz said concerns that Biden was found in possession of classified documents is more so a reflection of the lack of “confidence” in Washington institutions.

Despite Luntz’ assertion, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to one of its lowest points since first taking office, other polls show. Of 1,035 respondents, just 40% approved of Biden’s performance as president, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Biden’s highest approval rating came in March of 2021 when he hit 59%, according to Reuters. His lowest, however, was in May and June of 22 when his approval rating hit 36%.