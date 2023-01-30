Americans In Turkey Warned Of Possible ‘Retaliatory’ Terror Attacks After Koran Burning

The United States Embassy in Turkey issued a second notice to American citizens Monday warning them to be alert and aware of potential terror attacks in religious centers in the country after Koran book burnings in Europe.

Turkey alerted its citizens over the weekend to potential “Islamophobic” attacks in the U.S. and Europe after a Koran was burned in Sweden, according to Reuters. The U.S. Embassy in Turkey released a notice urging Americans overseas to be aware of their surroundings and avoid crowds, noting that religious centers such as churches and synagogues were most at risk for attacks. (RELATED: Turkey Torpedoes NATO Expansion Due To Quran-Burning Protests)

“The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas,” the notice read. “Turkish authorities are investigating this matter.”

Americans are instructed to “keep a low profile,” “avoid crowds” and remain aware of the surroundings, according to the notice. The Monday warning was the second notice in four days from the embassy, after a Jan. 27 memo was released with similar concerns of terrorist attacks aimed at places of worship, particularly “locations frequented by Westerners.”

Protests in Stockholm, over concerns of expanding NATO and Turkish aggression toward the Kurdistan Workers Party that Sweden has supported in the past, resulted in a copy of the Koran being burned outside of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, according to Reuters. The burning sparked outrage from Turkish officials who responded by warning Turkish citizens to be on the alert for “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the U.S. and Europe over the weekend.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkey would not give a vote to Sweden gaining entrance to NATO as a result of the protests in Stockholm.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

