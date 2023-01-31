‘You’re Claiming Transparency’: CNN Host Grills White House Spokesperson For Avoiding Questions

CNN’s Victor Blackwell grilled White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield on Tuesday about the lack of transparency from the White House and Biden administration amid reports the FBI searched Biden’s think tank.

Two anonymous sources told CBS News, which first broke the document story, that the FBI conducted a mid-November search with the consent of Biden’s team and no search warrant was sought. It is unclear whether more documents were found.

Blackwell noted the new revelations and asked whether additional documents were found there. (RELATED: NYT Details How White House Thought They’d Get Away With A Cover-Up)

“That’s not something I can comment on from here,” Bedingfield said. “That’s something you’ll need to ask the Justice Department. What I can say is that we have been cooperative and transparent from the outset. We put out multiple statements from the president’s personal attorney describing the process and being clear that the president takes this seriously and that he cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Justice Department in full.”

“Kate, you’re claiming transparency, but I’m bringing this to you, you aren’t bringing it to me,” Blackwell shot back. “This happened in mid-November. If you are indeed being transparent, why the continued trickle of disclosure around these classified documents?”

“We have released multiple statements from the White House,” Bedingfield insisted. “This is a process that plays out. We are responsive to the Justice Department’s request. We have been clear from the outset that the president will cooperate with every request the Justice Department has, and we put out multiple statements describing that process.”

The White House has come under fire for their lack of transparency regarding Biden’s document scandal. CBS News anchors previously called out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for not answering a “single question” and deferring to other agencies. Meanwhile NBC’s Ken Dilanian said it was concerning that the Biden Administration kept the story a secret for months.