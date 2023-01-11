CNN Reporter Asks Rep. Mikie Sherrill If It’s Concerning Biden Admin Hid Doc Story Until After Midterms

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Democratic New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill if she thought it was concerning the Biden administration hid the discovery of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president until after the midterm elections.

Biden’s personal attorneys allegedly discovered several documents while packing files and subsequently notified the National Archives and Records Administration, CNN reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Several of the classified documents allegedly held materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Biden was reportedly unaware the documents had been found at the office and was notified through the White House counsel’s office, according to CNN.

“What’s your concern when it comes to these documents that President Biden is now weighing in on?” Collins asked. Collins is a former Daily Caller reporter.

Sherrill said it is always a “huge concern” to see “classified documents not behind handled correctly” but argued the situation is being handled differently from the case involving former President Donald Trump and the raid on Mar-a-Lago for documents.

“It does seem like an unfortunate breach has occurred, which we need to look into,” Sherrill said. “However, it does also seem as if this was something that President Biden and his team worked very hard to remedy right away.”

“Does it concern you that this happened, though, the day before the midterm elections? That’s when these documents were found, and we’re just now finding out about it?” Collins pressed. (RELATED: Joy Behar Says Biden Deserves ‘Benefit Of The Doubt’ But Trump Doesn’t)

“It does. I’d have to look as to when they were discovered and why we’re just finding out now. That does concern me. This has to be a very transparent process to ensure, again, that we’re handling the classified secrets of this country very, very carefully.”

The attorneys found the documents six days before the midterm elections.

Daily Caller Editorial Director and WMAL host Vince Coglianese suggested Tuesday that the government purposely kept the story hidden until after the midterms because then “the damage of such a revelation is gone.”

“Once again the Justice Department has meddled in an election, refused to tell the American people things that were germane ahead of an election so that they could make a reasoned judgment about whether or not they wanted to continue to support the party in power,” Coglianese said.