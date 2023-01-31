Massachusetts School Playground Incident Leaves Three Students Stabbed, One Arrested

Three students of TechBoston Academy were stabbed Monday, allegedly by a fellow student at a Dorchester, Massachusetts, playground.

Police arrested one person in connection with the incident, which took place Monday afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Roberts Playground, according to NewsCenter 5. The playground is not school property but is situated adjacent to the academy.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper called the violence “incredibly tragic.”

“National and State statistics all remind us of how much our students are hurting,” Skipper said. “Right now, our focus is on all of the students involved, supporting them and their families, and the school’s students and staff.” (RELATED: NYU Student Investigated For ‘Anti-Semitic Bigotry’ After ‘F**K Israel’ Vandalism In University Library)

Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. https://t.co/MBICo19YaJ — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) January 31, 2023

The owner of a nearby convenience store told John Atwater of NewsCenter 5 that kids from the school used his store for safety.

“Some of them were loud, saying: ‘Oh my God! Someone got stabbed. We need to run,'” he said. “There were too many kids, I couldn’t let everybody in, but it was pretty bad and a lot of kids saying, ‘Oh my God.’ This is pretty scary.”

All three of the victims have non life-threatening injuries. The stabbing allegedly started with an altercation on the playground between TechBoston students.

This is not the first time reports of violence have come out of TechBoston Academy. There was a shooting at the high school in March 2022 and a 17-year-old student and 31-year-old teacher were shot.

The locals are not happy about the rise in school violence in their neighborhood.

“Every other week something happens,” said Humayan Morshee, a store owner. “So, it’s not the first time, it’s not going to be the last time either. The school and police have to do something.”