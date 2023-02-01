Ex-ABC Producer Arrested On Child Porn Charges Months After The FBI Raided His Home

Authorities arrested former ABC News national security investigative producer James Gordon Meek Tuesday night for alleged child pornography transportation, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced.

Meek resigned and was not seen publicly for months following an FBI raid and classified documents’ seizure at his home last year, according to media reports. The raid uncovered multiple devices containing alleged evidence of child sexual abuse image transportation, and a username allegedly linked with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials in online chat conversations, with conversation participants expressing enthusiasm for child sexual abuse, based on the DOJ’s press release. (RELATED: Pro-Prostitution Bills Might Worsen Human Trafficking, Advocates Say, But One Argues It May Be Part Of The Solution)

“According to court documents, several of Meek’s devices allegedly contained images depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and multiple chat conversations with users engaged in sexually explicit conversations where the participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children. In two of those conversations, a username allegedly associated with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials through an internet-based messaging platform,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Meek will be sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted of transportation of child pornography, the DOJ said. His most recent tweet simply stated, “Facts,” responding to former FBI agent Marc Polymeropoulos, claimed that the Ukrainian military was performing well against Russian forces with U.S. help after the U.S. studied Russian tactics during eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Meek’s attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, had denied that Meek possessed classified material, Rolling Stone reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.