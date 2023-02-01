Viral McDonalds Ax-Rage Guy Gets Rammed By Car After Another Altercation

A man who recently went viral for threatening customers and destroying property at a New York City McDonald’s location was hit by a car Friday evening.

Michael Palacios, 32, went on an axe-wielding rampage in September 2022 after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people at an NYC subway McDonald’s location. He later admitted that he had been drinking prior to the altercation, and received a series of charges for his behavior.

New footage shared by Palacios on his Instagram account shows a driver hitting a bike messenger, who Palacios claims is him, and then driving away on Manhattan’s busy Fifth Avenue, according to the New York Post. The video shows the driver ram into the bike messenger, sending the messenger’s dog into the street.

Thankfully, the dog, who Palacios claims is his pup Simba, immediately gets to its feet and goes to check on his owner. As the dog and person in the video go to get their bike, the driver rams into the bike before speeding off.

Palacios claims that he told the driver “he drives like sh*t and p*ssy n*ggas get no respect,” in the caption of his Instagram post. (RELATED: McDonald’s Axe Rampage Man Explains His Actions)

It’s unclear why anyone in their right mind would bike around a busy city with their pet, given the incredible danger posed in such a busy city. While the person in the video appears to have a similar bike to Palacios, the grainy image appears to show some kind of shepherd dog. Photographs shared by the NY Post show Palacios with a pit bull.

The New York Police department confirmed that there was a hit-and-run involving a cyclist on Friday at the same location in the video, but did not confirm the victim’s identity, as the department’s policy is not to identify victims in non-fatal incidents. Palacios shared a photo of what he claimed is his cargo bike, and started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to get it replaced.