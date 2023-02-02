49-Year-Old Supermodel Heidi Klum Says She’s Open To Having Another Baby

Supermodel Heidi Klum revealed during a Thursday guest appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show that she might consider having another baby.

Klum and Hudson played a game on the show which involved each of them holding “Ja” or “Ne” paddles, a German translation for “yes” and “no,” a nod to Klum’s heritage. The ladies took turns asking one another questions that required a paddle-raise response. When asked if she would consider having another baby, Klum balanced the two paddles indecisively, according to People. “It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here, sometimes here, you know?,” Klum said, according to People.

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times,” the supermodel said, as she gestured towards her belly. “And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…” Klum said, as she snapped her fingers to visually describe her succession of pregnancies, according to People.

“Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja,” Klum said, as she showed the audience her “Ja”‘ paddle. (RELATED: Heidi Klum And Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Have A Twinning Moment In Lingerie Shoot)

Hudson was firm on her decision as she held up the “ne” paddle.

“No, I ain’t trying to have no more babies,” Hudson said, according to People.

Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz and shares three children with musician Seal, to whom she was married from 2005-2014. Her first child was fathered by Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and was adopted by Seal at a young age. Klum’s Instagram page is riddled with loving posts that feature Kaulitz and boasts their many adventures together.