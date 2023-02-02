Miami Dolphins In The Market For 10th Different Offensive Line Coach In Nine Years

Make fun of my Miami Dolphins if you want, but we’re making Super Bowl-esque moves.

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, according to Outkick’s Armando Salguero — a 305 legend.

Miami hired Applebaum in the 2022 offseason after he spent two years as the offensive line coach for Boston College.

This is a move that most definitely needed to be made by my Phins, because he was absolutely atrocious in handling the keys of our offensive line. Statistically, he had us ranked 24th in pass-block win rate at 55%, and then we had the No. 21 ranking in run-block win rate with a 71% figure, according to ESPN via SB Nation’s The Phinsider.

Sure, it’s improved slightly over the last few years, but with the big money that Stephen Ross is spending (and I love, love, love him for it!) to improve the line bringing in talent like Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, it’s not meeting our glorious owner’s expectations.

And it gets worse: Miami was also forced to play six different tackles this season. But wait, there’s more! Offensive coordinator Frank Smith was even asked at one point during the campaign to help coach the line with Applebaum because he was so much of a disaster, according to Salguero.

A move that most certainly had to be made by my Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins are looking for their 10th offensive line coach in nine seasons -⁦@Outkick⁩ https://t.co/xGDlbODoMA — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 2, 2023

I’ve seen the jokes regarding the stat that my Miami Dolphins are looking for their 10th offensive line coach in nine seasons, and yeah, it’s a pretty boggling statistic. It truly shows how dysfunctional the organization has been for so long, but the Miami Dolphins are making Super Bowl-esque moves right now.

I previously blogged about how the Dolphins have hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, cementing this as the best assistant coaching hire in the offseason (nobody will be able to top that). Now, here we are canning our offensive line coach after just one season, and why? (RELATED: ‘I Will Never Go Back’: Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Said She Didn’t Feel Safe Around Philadelphia Eagles Fan Base)

Because our owner Stephen Ross expects elite results, that’s why. Holy shit, I love my owner so much. I’m loving everything that I’m seeing under his leadership, from when he built us a flashy stadium to now building an elite team. I absolutely love my owner. I’ve got all the faith in the world that we’re going to bring in somebody top-tier to replace Matt Applebaum, because that’s all Ross has been bringing in as of late: people who are elite.

Damn, I love my owner — I can’t say that enough. Go Dolphins!