Miami Dolphins Make Major Changes By Firing Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, Three Other Coaches In Same Day

I have to applaud my Miami Dolphins for this fantastic move.

The Miami Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, the team announced Thursday. But that’s not the only move that the team made, also relieving three other coaches of their duties — safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

Boyer is a layover from former head coach Brian Flores, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 after joining the Dolphins in 2019 as a defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. The Dolphins defense under his leadership never ranked better than 15th in yards allowed in all three of his seasons.

We have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and made additional changes to the coaching staff. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 19, 2023

I find this move by my Miami Dolphins to cleanse the defense to be absolutely brilliant.

The top reason why I love the move is because our defense was quite underwhelming this year. Miami is extremely talented on that side of the ball just like they are on offense, being led by the likes of Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb. The unit actually struggled for most of the season, heating up a little bit towards the end, but even then, there were flaws. There’s no reason why this defense can’t be elite, other than the leadership of Josh Boyer.

Secondly, you have the fact that Boyer was a Flores layover, so it makes me happy to see the Dolphins finally getting rid of everything associated with that guy. I liked Flores as our head coach when he was in the 305, but after that whole lawsuit bs and screwing up Tom Brady for us (and getting us in trouble with the NFL losing draft picks), yeah … that guy can (bleep) off, and so can the rest of his lackeys. (RELATED: Oddspedia Looking To Pay NFL Fan $200 Per Hour To Watch Super Bowl LVII In Ultimate Dream Job)

Also, good riddance to Gregory, McKenzie and Ferentz — the same thing goes for them. With Gregory and Ferentz, they’re both Flores layovers as well, so take your toxicity out of South Beach. And with McKenzie … well … you should have made our linebackers more productive. It’s as simple as that, they weren’t as effective as they should have been, and that’s on you — bye.

Excellent move by my Miami Dolphins, great way to start the offseason.