REPORT: Matt Rhule Files Lawsuit Alleging Carolina Panthers Owe Him $5 Million In Severance Compensation

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Screw Matt Rhule.

If you don’t know who that is, he’s the clown who got fired as the Carolina Panthers head coach on Oct. 10, 2022, after a pathetic 1-4 start. However, the man isn’t going down without a fight — I give him that — even though it’s complete BS.

Rhule has reportedly filed an arbitration lawsuit against Carolina, alleging that the organization has refused to pay him an apparent severance compensation worth around $5 million, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Now head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rhule was canned by the Panthers after that horrific 1-4 start. This is how you truly know he’s a terrible head coach (at least in terms of the NFL). After he left, the Panthers finished the season winning four out of their last six games to tally up a 7-10 record under then-interim head coach Steve Wilks.

I mean, for God’s sake, the man was a dismal 11-27 as the boss of the Carolina Panthers — a disgrace to the Queen City.

Panthers fans be like:

As you guys know, I grew up in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), so as a result, I was always hanging out in North Carolina, with Charlotte — the home of the Panthers — being one of my old stomping grounds. With this being the case, I have a special connection with the Cardiac Cats.

So in my blunt opinion: (bleep) Matt Rhule. (RELATED: ‘I Will Never Go Back’: Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Said She Didn’t Feel Safe Around Philadelphia Eagles Fan Base)

The audacity of this guy to demand $5 million from Carolina knowing damn well that he caused a TON more damage to the franchise than that with that awful 11-27 record.

Go Panthers! And shout out to the Queen City! Screw this guy.