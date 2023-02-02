Seattle Homeowners, Criminal And SWAT Team Involved In Tense Standoff

Seattle homeowners, an alleged intruder and a SWAT team were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning.

The homeowners called the Seattle Police Department when they noticed they were locked out of their home, local NBC affiliate KING 5 reported. As they investigated what might have been raccoon nest, the alleged intruder snuck in through the open door, according to the outlet.

The SWAT team soon encircled the home and used several methods to get out the intruder, including flashbang grenades and a robot that monitored the suspect, according to the outlet. They were also armed with shields at the front door, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Reportedly Dead After Standoff With Police)

An intruder barricaded himself inside a Seattle home for nearly five hours. Police say the homeowners were outside of the home briefly and left the door open when the man went in and locked himself inside. Hear from the homeowner on @KING5Seattle this morning. pic.twitter.com/fdQUxI249R — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) February 2, 2023

“He took one look at the open door, and before we could stop him, he ran up the walkway into our house and slammed the door,” one of the homeowners said in an interview with KOMO News ABC 4.

The Seattle police said that there was a large response because they believed that the intruder was armed, according to the outlet. The suspect was later arrested.

The homeowners told KING 5 that intruder “trashed” their home and broke glass, however police reported no injuries after the standoff.