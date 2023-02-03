Video Shows Two Boys Viciously Beating 9-Year-Old Girl On Bus

Disturbing video footage shows two young boys viciously beating up a nine-year-old girl on a school bus in Florida on Wednesday.

The victim is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida. The incident unfolded around 4:10 p.m., Wednesday, when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they were alerted to the incident, according to Local 10.

Video footage shows a group of children arguing on the bus before one student is seen pummeling the young victim repeatedly as other kids stand by. Suddenly, a second young boy jumps in and begins punching the victim.

The mother of the victim told Local 10 her daughter is new to the school and started in mid-January. The mother of the victim reportedly said that she is pressing charges against the two children. (RELATED: Police Say 10-Year-Old Michigan Boy Had Hit List, Brought Knife To School)

“I got sent the video of my daughter getting attacked by an older kid,” the mother reportedly said. “All ages are on that bus and it’s overfilled. It’s very crazy because there’s all this yelling going on in the bus and the two adults on the bus – the bus (driver) and the bus aide, only sit in the front.”

The mother added that there has been other incidents of bullying but alleged the principal, assistant principal and a counselor did not take the situation seriously.

Another mother said she was “upset” that children are turning to violence.

“This violence has got to stop. It’s starting from somewhere. Parents need to do more and pay more attention to their children that’s causing these violent acts.”