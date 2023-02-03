REPORT: Former Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Weighing Senate Run

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake met with National Republican Secretarial Committee (NRSC) members amid rumors of a 2024 Senate run, Politico reported Thursday.

Lake met with the NRSC to discuss the intricacies of running a senate campaign, according to Politico.

Some Republicans are not happy about the prospect of Lake running for the Senate seat, according to reporting by Yahoo News. Lake made the allegation that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump central to her campaign. Some believe that Lake’s insistence on that issue likely made her too extreme to win a general election in Arizona, according to The Guardian.

From Bannon’s show tonight: The Kari Lake to Iowa stuff is not about her running for president, she is all in on Trump. (She wants to run for #azsen Senate). pic.twitter.com/XQccx5yeKa — danny (@dabbs346) February 2, 2023

“Any candidate in ’24 that has, as their principal campaign theme, a stolen election, is probably going to have the same issues that some of the ’22 candidates had,” Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune told Politico.

“I just don’t think that’s where the American public is. It’s a swing state — we need to have a good Republican nominee, obviously. You know, whoever gets in, I hope they focus on the future, not the past,” he said.

Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego announced Jan. 23 that he would run for Senate, setting up a general election showdown with Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who recently defected from the Democratic Party. Sinema and Gallego could conceivably split the liberal vote, opening the path for a Republican to win.