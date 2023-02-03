REPORT: New York Jets Say They ‘Will Go All Out’ To Land Aaron Rodgers

At this point, it’s either the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers.

When it comes to the future of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, things are still cloudy, but if the four-time NFL MVP decides to come back for another season, the New York Jets will reportedly do whatever it takes to bring him to the Big Apple.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas told people within the NFL at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama that his franchise “will go all out” to land Rodgers if he decides to come back, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline.

On Feb. 2, I covered how Rodgers’ former teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams suggested that the quarterback was headed to Sin City. Together with Rodgers statement at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he’s “not going to San Fran,” it all comes down to the Raiders and Jets, especially since the Packers are reportedly ready to move on from his services. And of course, this is if Rodgers decides not to retire.

#Jets general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league that the team will “go all out” in order to trade for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, according to @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/t3whVu5WOt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

With the retiring thing, that’s not happening, so it’s either the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders for Aaron Rodgers, and as I explained in a recent blog, both are cool options, but with the New York Jets … they’re still the New York Jets. They’re still a very dysfunctional franchise despite how cool I think their brand is and them being in the Big Apple, a championship is going to be hard to come by there. (But I admire the Jets for going all out)

So if I’m Aaron Rodgers, I’m taking my talents to Sin City. I said this Feb. 2 and I’m still saying it Feb. 3. I’m not out here flipping my opinion left and right like some people.

America’s Favorite Fraud! 🤡 • 1/24/23: Aaron Rodgers is a great fit for the Jets! • 1/27/23: Aaron Rodgers is a terrible fit for the Jets! pic.twitter.com/GsJlLrCio7 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 27, 2023

On the field, the Raiders instantly become an offensive juggernaut, teaming Rodgers up with former teammate Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. And like I said in the Davante blog, yeah, the Raiders are bit concerning on the defensive side of the ball, but if Rodgers can get some assurance that ownership will take care of him there — like I said, free agency and the NFL Draft is coming up — then he’s good. (RELATED: REPORT: Miami Dolphins Land Best Defensive Coordinator In The NFL, Vic Fangio, After Whirlwind Few Days)

And off the field, he’s got Sin City as his potential business empire and his bachelor’s playpen.

It’s a pretty obvious choice here for me if I’m Aaron Rodgers: I’m headed to Vegas to swag out in the black and silver.