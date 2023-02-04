Bill Maher Compares The ‘Woke’ Mob To Enforcers Of Mao’s Cultural Revolution

HBO host Bill Maher compared “woke” mobs on Twitter to the Red Guard of the Cultural Revolution in China Friday.

“I asked ChatGPT, ‘Are there any similarities between today’s woke revolution and Chairman Mao’s cultural revolution of the 1960s?’” Maher said. “And it wrote back, ‘How long do you have?’” (RELATED: Failed Senate Candidate Tells Bill Maher The Democrats’ Brand Is ‘Toxic’)

“We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter,” Maher added, while discussing the departure of Winston Marshall from Mumford and Sons over a tweet that praised a book by independent journalist Andy Ngo and the investigation and punishment of law professor Jason Kilborn for alluding to two racial slurs in a question on an exam.

Maher also compared forced reeducation in Mao’s China to “freshman orientation” at American universities.

WATCH:

If you’re part of today’s woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control. pic.twitter.com/IYNfDhtR0C — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 4, 2023

The Cultural Revolution began in May 1966, and prompted the closure of schools while trying to end so-called “evil habits” and “destroy monsters.” As many as two million people died during its events.

“The problem with communism and some very recent ideologies here at home, is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it,” Maher said. “That you can bend human nature by holding your breath.”

Maher also called out those who opposed efforts to restrict biological males from competing in women’s sports.

“I’ve spent three decades on TV mocking Republicans who said climate change is a theory,” Maher concluded. “And now I got to say, ‘You know what else is just a theory? Biology.’”

