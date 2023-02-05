Aussie Teen Killed By Shark While Swimming With Dolphins

An Australian teenage girl lost her life to as shark attack while reportedly “swimming with dolphins” after riding on a jet-ski in the moments leading up to the fatal attack Saturday afternoon.

The 16-year-old girl, Stella Barry, was pulled from the water with critical injuries, and lost her life at the scene despite attempts at revival, according to news.com.au. The attack occurred in the Swan River located in the Western Australian capital of Perth.

A man has been praised for his extraordinary courage after he jumped into the water to save a teenage girl who had been mauled by a shark.https://t.co/oiYbxpS9mY — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 5, 2023

The outlet reported that “Witnesses claimed a heroic bystander jumped into the water to save Stella and bring her back to shore,” but his efforts and those of the Aussie paramedics were to no avail.

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after being mauled by a shark in a river in Western Australia’s state capital Perth. https://t.co/rKrZvdmuvZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2023

The girl was reportedly riding on a jet-ski accompanied by friends but jumped into the water to join a pod of dolphins for a swim, according to the BBC. Her friends witnessed the tragic incident.

Fisheries advise unknown sp. shark sighted 15:40hrs 04/02, Fremantle Bridge, Perth Metro , North Fremantle possible shark Incident . Reported 17:00hrs 04/02 — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) February 4, 2023



Western Australia Police Inspector Paul Robinson characterized the incident as “very, very traumatic,” noting that the late teen’s family was “absolutely devastated by the news,” according to the BBC report. (RELATED: Two Brothers Dead After Jumping Off ‘Jaws’ Bridge In Martha’s Vineyard)

“It’s an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved and everyone who knew the young girl, so I won’t be going into the extent of the injuries,” Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

It is atypical to find sharks lingering so far down the Swan River, Inspector Robinson noted, citing fisheries experts.

The most recent deadly shark attack that took place in the Perth river prior to this fatality was when a 13-year-old boy was slaughtered back in January of 1923 – 100 years ago, the BBC continued. While sharks have injured individuals in the river, there has not been a fatal attack since a century ago. (RELATED: Elderly Woman Stabbed In The Groin By 100-Pound Airborne Sailfish)

It is currently unclear what kind of shark species was behind the attack, but local authorities attribute the killing to a Bull Shark, new.com.au added.

Australia experiences approximately 20 shark attacks per year, with the incidents typically concentrated in New South Wales and Western Australia.