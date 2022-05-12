Britney Spears Is Allergic To Clothing, But Here She Is Wearing A Mask On A Jet Ski

Pop superstar Britney Spears was spotted wearing a face mask while riding a jet ski Monday.

Spears, who recently announced she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, hit the water while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, according to TMZ. The couple were spotted riding jet skis Monday, with Spears sporting a white t-shirt, lifejacket… and face mask, even while in the water, the outlet noted.

Given Spears’ proclivity for nudity, it’s unclear why she wore a face mask while riding the jet ski.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari jet ski in cabo, weeks after pregnancy announcement. https://t.co/Tmbl0cp3ie — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2022

In recent weeks, Spears has posted a series of naked photographs and semi-naked videos to her social media. In early April, she shared a video of her rolling around on the sand in a blue and white bikini before removing the bikini top. (RELATED: Britney Started Off Wearing Clothes In Her Latest ‘Bad Thing’ Instagram Video)

The same day she was seen riding the jet skis in Cancun, Spears posted a series of naked photographs to her Instagram page. She strategically placed a “heart” emoji over her… you know what, but was otherwise completely nude in all of the shots.

A few days prior, she posted a several naked photographs holding her dog, Sawyer, along with a meme that read, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.”