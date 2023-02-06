New York City Is Busing Illegal Migrants To The Canadian Border

New York City is busing illegal immigrants to the U.S.-Canada border, the city’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, said early Monday.

The city, in partnership with Catholic Charities, is transporting illegal immigrants to the cities of their choice, Adams told FOX 5’s Good Day New York. The Democratic mayor has been critical of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to bus illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, an effort that has overwhelmed the city’s resources. (RELATED: ‘Domino Effect’: How The Crisis At The Southern Is Opening Up The Northern Border)

“In an amazing partnership with Catholic Charities, they have a history of being there for those in need, those who are seeking to go somewhere else, not we’re pushing or forcing. If they’re seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the reticketing process. What we’ve found [is] that people had other destinations but were compelled only to come to New York City and we are assisting and interviewing those who seek to go somewhere else. Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream,” Adams said.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus, believes that the effort is hurting New Yorkers footing the bill for the transports, she told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“New Yorkers deserve answers for why their taxpayer dollars are being spent to help illegal immigrants violate their parole and escape the law. Instead of securing our border, Joe Biden is passing the buck and shifting his illegal immigrant problem across New York State. Through these taxpayer-funded bus rides, we must know how many of these illegal immigrants are escaping into Upstate New York communities and where they are resettling. I will hold the Biden Administration accountable for their abuse of taxpayer dollars to keep our Upstate communities from being burdened with more of an influx of illegal immigrants,” Stefanik said.

Abbott, followed by Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and later Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, have all sent buses of illegal immigrants to New York City amid record influxes of illegal migration at the southern border. In total, the city has received roughly 40,000 illegal immigrants, Adams recently said.

It has led Adams, who has said the city has “no room” for more illegal immigrants, to take a trip to El Paso in January and on friday, sleeping in a shelter the city has set up for illegal migrants as many of them refused to leave a local hotel.

Catholic Charities didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

