Former Disney Star Undergoes Mental Health Assessment Before Trial

Orlando Brown’s attorney requested a mental evaluation to see if the disgraced former Disney star is mentally fit to stand trial in his Ohio criminal case for aggravated menacing.

Brown was arrested in late December and entered a not guilty plea, but depending on the findings of medical professionals, that plea may be adjusted to a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, according to TMZ. The 35-year-old “That’s So Raven” alum was allegedly involved in an altercation with another man named Matthew Sanders at around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to the New York Post. The man claimed Brown approached him aggressively and threatened him with a knife blade and a hammer, according to TMZ.

Sanders reportedly told police that Brown was acting “crazy” at the house. Brown accused Sanders of raping his wife and allegedly trying to attack him, according to the Post. Brown did not strike Sanders with any of the weapons and he eventually did put them down.

Brown was charged with domestic violence by threat and was taken into police custody. According to police, the charge was reduced to misdemeanor aggravated menacing at his arraignment, according to the Post.(RELATED: REPORT: Boxing Champion Arrested For Domestic Violence)

Brown was living with Sanders at the time of the alleged assault, and it was reported that Sanders had also been the catalyst in obtaining a movie deal for Brown prior to the attack, according to TMZ. That job offer has since been revoked.

Brown posted roughly $25,000 in bail and was released from custody and placed on house arrest.