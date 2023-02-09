Maher Pushes Back Against Liberal Author Who Claims Schools Are Crazy Because Of GOP

Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher pushed back against author Fran Lebowitz in his upcoming “Club Random” podcast when she suggested that schools have gone off the deep-end because of Republicans.

The duo were discussing their childhoods, saying as children they were never able to partake in “adult” conversations unless they were specifically asked to do so whereas nowadays kids interject in adult conversations on their own volition. Lebowitz then told a story of how a three-year-old scolded her for smoking.

“And I said, ‘You’re a little girl, you shouldn’t tell adults what to do.’ She said, ‘I’m not a little girl, I’m a woman.'”

“At three?” Maher asked.

“Three. I said, ‘you’re not a woman, you’re a little girl.'”

“A child is not born thinking that,” Maher said, with Lebowitz agreeing it was likely the girl’s mother who instilled that notion in her.

“I talk about it all the time on my show, the craziness that’s going on in the schools, and I get a lot of shit from liberals and democrats, less now that they see that I’m not lying about it, but, three years ago, they were like ‘Oh, what, are you turning into a conservative? What do you mean the schools?’ Because, you know. schools are the province of the Democrats, they own education as an issue, right?” (RELATED: Bill Maher Compares The ‘Woke’ Mob To Enforcers Of Mao’s Cultural Revolution)

“Not in Florida,” Lebowitz said.

“No, but the teachers union is like 99% Democrat.”

“And the reason for this, you know, they were probably so mad about it, the reason for this is that democrats became teachers, and they became teachers because they were issued an education, and the republicans wanted to make money, you can’t make money teaching school, it’s impossible. And that’s what I think.”

“Well, you’re talking about charter schools?” Maher asked.

“No, I’m talking about colleges.”

“Well, who do you think controls colleges?” Maher pushed back. “Republicans or Democrats?”

“Well it depends,” Lebowitz said.

“Because it’s not the Republicans,” Maher said, adding that even state schools are mostly run by Democrats.

The episode airs Monday.