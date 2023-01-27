Bill Maher Spars With Bryan Cranston Over Support Of Critical Race Theory

Comedian and host of the “Club Random” podcast Bill Maher challenged actor Bryan Cranston on critical race theory after the latter suggested it should be taught in schools.

The duo were talking about slavery, with Maher noting that people like former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and George Washington shouldn’t be canceled for having owned slaves since everyone had slaves during that time period, both domestically and internationally.

“It’s 400 fucking years that we’ve dealt with this, and our country still has not taken responsibility or accountability,” Cranston said.

“For what?” Maher asked.

“For the history of the systemic racism that’s in this country.”

“What should we do more?” Maher asked.

“Well, I mean, for one thing, critical race theory, I think is essential to be teaching.”

“It depends on what you mean by that,” Maher said.

“Well, I mean, teaching how the race trade and racism is systemic in everything we’ve done in government, in social activities,” Cranston said.

“Yes, it has been,” Maher pointed out. “It’s like, for example, why the Second Amendment really was, I mean, this is one person’s theory but I think it’s the truth, the Second Amendment really has to do with, in a country where you were keeping a hostile people in chains, you needed guns to, you know, you needed very loose reins on guns to keep the lid on that. So that’s a lot to do with why other countries don’t have a Second Amendment the way we do.”

Maher then pointed his attention back to critical race theory.

“Critical race theory can mean, I mean, it’s just one of these catch-all terms, if you mean we should honestly teach our past, of course, if you mean more what the 1619 book says, which is that it’s just the essence of America and that we are irredeemable, that’s just wrong.”

“Yes, I agree with that,” Cranston said. “But, even teaching our past and being honest, and owning up to who we are as a country and the history?”

“Most schools are doing that,” Maher said.

“In Florida they want to do away with critical race theory, and a lot of other states,” Cranston said. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Just A White Thing’: Maher Defends Jefferson, Washington Over Slavery)

“Because sometimes it veers off into things that are really not appropriate in schools.” (RELATED: DeSantis Defends Nixing AP Black History Course)

Maher then explained that teaching young children that they are oppressors is “introducing ideas about race that are inappropriate for kids that age who can’t understand it.”

Cranston suggested common sense would take care of that, to which Maher pointed out that common sense is “lacking in this country.”

The two then agreed that there are certain “woke” topics that should not be taught to children because they are too young to understand.

Critical race theory holds America is fundamentally racist, and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. A recent poll found approximately 62% of American voters believe schools should focus on math and science rather than teaching critical race theory.