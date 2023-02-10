Alleged Stories About Joe Montana Make Him Seem Like A Bit Of A Prick

Yeah … Joe Montana is sounding like a bit of a prick here.

For over two decades, NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana had the reputation of being the greatest of all time in the history of the league. Once upon a time, ‘Joe Cool’ was the G.O.A.T., winning four Super Bowls in 16 seasons.

Then came Tom Brady.

Brady, who is without a doubt now the greatest of all time, nearly doubled the amount of rings that Montana has with seven, and not just that, but he broke every single NFL passing record that exists, easily taking the G.O.A.T. label from Montana. Well, apparently Montana “hates it.”

ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson appeared on the Feb. 9 edition of The Dan Patrick Show after his article on Joe Montana’s life, which also featured an interview with Montana, and spoke about how he can’t stand the fact that Tom Brady took his G.O.A.T title away from him.

If all of this is true, and we have no reason to not believe it, I consider it karma for another story that Thompson told about how Joe Montana made legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino pay for dinner because he has the “fewest rings” — as you all know, Dan the Man was never fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl.

Joe Montana sounds like such a prick.

The Tom Brady story is one thing, but the Dan Marino story is what really irked me being a Miami Dolphins fan. He really does sound like an outright prick, which in turns makes me happy that Tom Brady took his status away as the greatest of all time. And to think I used to like you, Joe. [(RELATED: Super Bowl Weekend Is Here In All Of Its Glory! Here’s Everything You Need To Know (And Who’s Winning The Big Game)]

Tony is the real Montana, anyways.

And Tom Brady is the real G.O.A.T.