Police Arrest Georgia Man Who Allegedly Struck Pregnant Woman With Car Intentionally Before Crashing Moments Later

A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly striking a pregnant woman with his car intentionally and then fleeing the scene.

Damian Berryman, 26, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, after police responded to a call reporting that a man had “intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle,” according to Forsyth County News. After striking the woman with his vehicle, Berryman allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby ditch, prompting him to flee the scene on foot, WSB-TV reported. (RELATED: Police Say Pedestrian Killed In ‘Intentional’ Car Crash)

The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later. https://t.co/BOoDPz3Xzu — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 10, 2023

When police arrived on the scene, they located Berryman’s empty vehicle in the ditch where he left it. Witnesses directed them towards the area Berryman had fled.

“Upon making my way toward the direction the suspect had left on foot, I was able to locate the suspect who refused to cooperate with commands given to him to get on the ground. A pursuit ensued at this time and the subject was later captured and taken into custody,” the arresting officer stated, according to Forsyth County News.

Berryman has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and hit-and-run. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bail.

There has been no update on the woman’s condition.