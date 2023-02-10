‘NFL Honors 2023’ Announces Awards With Some Shocking Upsets

The “NFL Honors 2023” were presented Thursday at Symphony Hall in Phoenix and some of the results were shocking.

For starters, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named NFL Coach of the Year after posting a 9-7-1 record in his first season with the G-men. Though Daboll won the award, I can’t help but think that head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles got snubbed.

Well deserved. Ready for the future. pic.twitter.com/XBU0vM8T9w — New York Giants (@Giants) February 10, 2023

Not only did Sirianni’s Eagles defeat Daboll’s Giants twice during the regular season, but Philadelphia absolutely annihilated New York in the Wild Card playoffs, 38-7. And not to mention, Sirianni is coaching in Super Bowl LVII! Sirianni couldn’t have done anything more to deserve this award. If you ask me, Daboll wasn’t even the best coach in his division.

In other (non-contentious, non-questionable) news, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won his second MVP award of his career. Mahomes was the only quarterback in the NFL this season to throw the football for over 5,000 yards and have over 40 touchdown passes. He guided the Chiefs to the number one seed in the postseason and has his team just one win away from another Super Bowl championship. Mahomes being named the league’s most valuable player was a total no-brainer.

Young wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings took home two awards on Thursday after an incredible 2022-2023 campaign. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,809), targets (184), and receptions (128). Seeing the amount of damage Jefferson inflicted on opposing defenses week in and week out was a thing of beauty. I can’t remember the last time someone entered the NFL right out of college and did so well.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐀𝐏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🏆@JJettas2 brings home the hardware after an award-winning season! pic.twitter.com/jLORBbTZ4v — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 10, 2023

Along with Jefferson rightfully winning the Offensive Player of the Year award, he also won the award for the NFL’s “Moment of the Year,” after hauling in an incredible one-handed catch in week 10 of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson’s reception occurred on a do-or-die 4th-and-18 play.

His catch would help extend the game into overtime, where the Vikings would go on to win by three. It was truly incredible to see it happen live and was one of the best catches I have ever seen.

Without a doubt, Jefferson deserved both of his awards.

And last but not least, edge rusher Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers won the award for the Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa led the league in sacks with 18.5 and was tied for second in the NFL with tackles for losses, according to ESPN.

Bosa is a great player and all, but I couldn’t help but to think that linebacker Foyesade Oluokun of the Jacksonville Jaguars deserved it more. Oluokun was the NFL’s leading tackler during the regular season AND in the postseason. He was all over the field in 2022 and had 133 more tackles than Bosa did in the regular season. Oluokun had 184 tackles in total, while Bosa had only 51.After comparing both players statistics, it makes me wonder how Bosa won this award over the NFL’s leading tackler. It’s quite the head scratcher.

That said, the NFL Honors was quite enjoyable. It wasn’t perfect, but it got the juices flowing for Super Bowl Sunday.