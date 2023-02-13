‘Strictly Forbidden’: Canadian Official Tells Eric Adams To Stop Busing Illegal Migrants North

A Canadian official is asking Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams to stop busing illegal migrants north, the New York Post reported Monday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office says the illegal immigration situation in his region of Canada is already overwhelming, like it has been for Adams, according to the NYP. Adams has for months criticized Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing thousands of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, leading him to send some of them to the Canadian border. (RELATED: The Biden Admin Is Making It Easier For Illegal Immigrants To Roam The US Without Tracking Them)

“Any form of assistance to migrants crossing the border where it is strictly forbidden to do so should stop immediately,” a spokesperson for Quebec Premier Francois Legault said, according to the NYP. “We understand that the situation of migrants in New York poses major challenges, but the situation in Quebec and particularly in Montreal is even worse and constitutes an important humanitarian issue.”

Adams began using city dollars to buy bus tickets so illegal immigrants could reach the cities of their choice in partnership with Catholic Charities, he told FOX 5’s Good Day New York on Feb. 6. The buses take the illegal immigrants to Plattsburgh, where they take taxis and vans to then cross the border by foot and turn themselves in to Canadian authorities, according to the NYP.

“If they’re seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the reticketing process. What we’ve found [is] that people had other destinations but were compelled only to come to New York City and we are assisting and interviewing those who seek to go somewhere else. Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream,” Adams said Feb. 6.

Neither Adams’ office nor Legault’s office responded to requests for comment. However, Adams told CNN Wednesday that the city isn’t “encouraging” the illegal immigrants to go anywhere.

“We are not encouraging anyone to go to another country,” Adams said. “If we speak with a migrant, interview them, [we] find out their desires and make sure that we are assisting them like we’ve done.”

Abbott, the city of El Paso, Texas and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, have all sent buses of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple in efforts to alleviate the surge at the southern border. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recorded more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.