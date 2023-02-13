There’s One Clear Way Trump Can Stand Out From His 2024 Rivals

The Republican primary field for 2024 is already crowded, and qualified candidates are finding ways to stand out from the crowd. For some potential candidates, it could be that they have a proven state-level track record of enacting conservative policy wins. For others, it may be their experience both as a conservative governor and as part of a White House administration. While Donald Trump has never wanted for uniqueness on the political scene, there’s a particular policy issue he could stress as a way to stand out against other candidates, potential or declared.