Ivanka Trump Forced To Rush To Hospital After Receiving Call That ‘Every Parent Dreads’

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump shared to Instagram on Sunday that her son, Theo, was rushed to the hospital after breaking his wrist at school.

“This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads,” Trump wrote. “My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. Since I was over an hour’s drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital. Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later.”

Trump said it was a “bad break” but that her son was well taken care of.

“Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring ‘this is the best day ever!'” she posted. “Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and the hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.” (RELATED: Jared Kushner Hid His Cancer From Trump)

The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital responded to Trump’s post, writing in part, “we’re so grateful for your trust in our skilled medical staff! It’s a privilege to care for Theo, and all the sweet children who come through our doors.”

“Thank you for your support – it enables us to continue to provide high-quality care with the utmost compassion,” the hospital added.