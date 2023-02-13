Man Arrested After Climbing Through Top Hatch Of School Bus

A South Carolina man was arrested after jumping in front of a moving school bus and climbing inside through the emergency top hatch.

Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus in Rock Hill, South Carolina, shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, WJZY reported. The bus was moving down the road in the Catawba community of York County. No children were on board, according to the outlet.

Hubbard reportedly climbed on top of the roof of the York County school bus using the hood before jumping through the emergency hatch.

The York County Sherrif’s Office told the outlet after climbing inside, Hubbard grabbed a fire extinguisher located at the back of the bus and began spraying it around. The bus driver escaped uninjured and was able to call 911 to report the incident. (RELATED: Bus Driver Says Kids Asking So Many Questions To Armed Hijacker Reason Why They Were All Let Go)

Deputies took Hubbard into custody and he was taken to the York County Detention Center. Authorities say Hubbard appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time.

Hubbard has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. According to deputies, Hubbard may face additional pending charges.